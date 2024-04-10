Actress Preeti Puri Choudhary, who is currently seen essaying a significant role in the television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has completed 20 years in the industry. Sharing the news on social media, the actress posted a video looking back at her journey. Over the years, Preeti has worked on several small and big projects alike and has carved a place for herself in the industry. Scroll below to check the video that will evoke pure nostalgia.

Preeti Puri Choudhary completes 20 years in the industry

Preeti Puri Choudhary shared the video, which shows her characters from different TV serials and movies. The clip begins with an old photo of her, which was the first photoshoot. The actress wrote the name of the serial and movies along with each photo and clip. She also penned a long, heartwarming note expressing her gratitude for completing 20 years in the industry.

Watch Preeti Puri Choudhary's video here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also tagged the directors and producers, including Ektaa Kapoor and Rajan Shahi, who made her journey in this industry possible. She wrote in the caption, "#20yearsofindustry I completed 20 years in the industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with lots of love from you all. I am really very grateful to all my people from the industry who gave me the opportunity to do something. Thank you a lot to all the channels, all the producers, all the actors, casting team and the whole unit. I am what I am because of the love of the audience. Gratitude forever..."

She continued, "I would like to mention few names without whom this journey was impossible... @manojsantoshi @muktaartsltd @rajufarooqui @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543 @shashisumeetproductions @sumeetm @rstfofficial @pawankumarmaru #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #meetbadlegiduniyakireet #bidaai"

For those who do not know, Preeti is currently seen as Kajal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Other table shows to her credit include Meet, Naaginn: Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Utthaan, Mamta, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others. She has also worked on a few movies.

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer’s father takes legal action against online trolls; Says, ‘Cases registered, notice is on its way’