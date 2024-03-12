Krushna Abhishek is a phenomenal actor and comedian and looks like the actor and performer had difficulty catching up with his friends. Krushna's friend Karanvir Bohra recently made a fun reel with him and while the duo planned for a fun meet, things took an unexpected turn which left Bohra disappointed. Read on to know more.

Karanvir Bohra and Krushna Abhishek's fun reel

Karanvir Bohra and Krushna Abhishek shot a fun reel and entertained the viewers with their goofy bond. In the video, Karanvir introduces the fans to his childhood friend Krushna Abhishek and mentions that he gets extremely happy seeing him. He reveals that they have known each other for 20-25 years and it's always great to catch up with each other. Krushna also mentions that his feelings are mutual. Further, the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor asks the comedian to meet the following weekend and he affirms.

However, he asks for Bohra's number which leaves him disappointed as Krushna didn't have his number all these years while he believed they were great friends.

Have a look at Karanvir Bohra and Krushna Abhishek's reel here-

Nevertheless, the duo ended the reel enjoying a burst of laughter after recording the scripted video. Fans found the reel hilarious and shared their feedback in the comments section.

More about Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is known for his stint in TV shows like Shararat, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Saubhagyavati Bhav, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai among others. He is happily married to Teejay Sidhu and has three daughters. Karanvir has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 12, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Lock Upp.

More about Krushna Abhishek

While Krushna Abhishek was initially known more so because of his association with Bollywood actor Govinda, he slowly and steadily proved his mettle in the industry and is currently one of the most loved comedians and performers in the entertainment world. He has performed for many projects like The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss 17 among others. He will soon be seen in Kapil Sharma's upcoming show on Netflix titled The Great Indian Kapil Show.

