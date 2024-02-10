It may come as a surprise to many readers when they come to know that Samarth Jurel didn’t begin his acting journey with Udaariyaan. The actor stole the spotlight with his stint in Bigg Boss 17 and has been in buzz ever since. He has starred in the popular television drama, Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right. The show that has been topping the charts since it went on air featured Samarth Jurel.

Samarth Jurel starred in Anupamaa?

A fan page of Samarth Jurel took to social media after recognising the actor in one of the episodes of Anupamaa. Just two days back, uploading the clip on social media, the fan tagged Samarth Jurel in the post and wrote, “@samarthjurel special appearance in #anupama”.

In the clip, Samarth Jurel looked really young. Many fans believe that Samarth made his acting debut with Udaariyaan in the second generation of the show. But this video proves his journey started before.

Watch the video of Samarth Jurel in Anupamaa here:

The video is a compilation of several clips from the episode that shows Samarth essaying a character called Rahul, and he goes on his knees to propose to a girl named Isha. Anupamaa and Anuj are seen in the background. The track shows the storyline when Anupamaa and Anuj’s friendship was blooming.

It was after this track that he got the chance to enter Splitsvilla as a wildcard contestant and then entered Udaariyaan. After Udaariyaan, Jurel starred in Maitree till the show went off-air.

Recently, Samarth Jurel got to show his fans his entertaining side in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. He entered as a wildcard contestant and made sure to entertain his fans with his hilarious antics, dance moves, and romance with Isha Malviya. His sint was loved by his fans and was appreciated even by popular celebrities.

ALSO READ: PICS: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly kiskstart her weekend Chilling with her sunshine tribe