Kratika Sengar wishes her husband Nikitin Dheer on his birthday; writes heartfelt note

Kratika Sengar gained fame through her portrayal of Queen Lakshmi Bai in the lead role of Jhansi Ki Rani. She has also left a mark with her performances in popular shows like Kasam, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Punar Vivah. With an active presence on social media, the actress consistently delights fans with glimpses into her personal life. As her husband, Nikitin Dheer, celebrates his birthday today, Kratika wished him in the sweetest way possible.

Celebrating Nikitin's birthday: Kratika's heartfelt note

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kratika shared an adorable video of herself and Nikitin Dheer, along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday buddy @nikitindheer, this is a small snippet from celebrating your birthday when we were babies to celebrating it now that we have a baby. I have known you for over a decade now, and I can only say that I'm truly blessed to have you. From being the best boyfriend (for the little while that we dated) to the best husband and now the best father, you have always been by my side... Wishing you love, happiness, health, and wealth in abundance always. Happy Birthday! Har Har Mahadev.”

The couple shares a deep and passionate love, evident from their Instagram account. They regularly update their followers on everything from their workdays to their adventures through travel diaries.

Fans and celebrities alike wished Nikitin on his birthday. Nikitin commented, “Love you.” Akshay Dogra, Amit Tandon, Zuber K Khan, Mansi Srivastav, and others also wished Nikitin.

Kratika and Nikitin’s love story:

Kratika and Nikitin got married on September 3, 2014, in a typical Bollywood-style love story. Nikitin's father, Pankaj Dheer, who directed a project Kratika was working on, liked her instantly. He introduced Nikitin to Kratika, and after spending time together, they decided to marry. Kratika had become close to Nikitin and his father, so the wedding felt right after a short courtship.

About Kratika Sengar:

In 2007, Kratika Sengar made her debut in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, portraying Prerna Gill, and she also appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Sanchi Sugandi. Her breakthrough role came in Jhansi Ki Rani. Subsequently, she starred in Punar Vivah, Service Wali Bahu, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Additionally, she was featured in the 2014 Bollywood film My Father Godfather. She was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, making a cameo appearance.