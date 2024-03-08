Sreejita De reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience at 19 with older director, says he ‘touched’ her

Actress Sreejita De has graced the television industry with her many excellent roles. She is known for her performance in the super hit daily soap Uttaran, which was broadcast on the Colors channel from 2008 to 2015. Her character, Mukta Rathore, received significant attention and appreciation from the audience. Recently, in an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, she opened up about her disgusting encounter with the casting couch.

Sreejita De's encounter with the casting couch

Sreejita De recently shared her casting couch experience, where she encountered inappropriate behavior from an older director in Kolkata. Describing the incident, she disclosed, “When I was 19, I was offered a Bengali film, a remake of a Hindi film. I was called for a meeting. My mother was in Kolkata, and I went to the director's office alone. I didn't like the way he held my shoulder and the way he spoke to me.” She further reveals, “He was an old man. Even if you are very young, you know that this touch is not right. The way he was looking at me was very disgusting. I literally picked up my purse and ran out of the office.”

Furthermore, Sreejita De described encounters with people who would call her for no reason, claiming they had movies with big directors, but upon investigation, they had nothing. They would just call Sreejita and set up a meeting. Recalling these instances, she stated, “They used to say 'I have a film with this big director, but there's a casting couch involved'. Once or twice, it also happened to me.”

Advertisement

How did Sreejita overcome that experience?

In the same interview, Sreejita further mentioned that the casting couch experience affected her terribly, but the Uttaran actress never gave up on the opportunity and looked ahead to the future. She explained, “These encounters affected me and made me feel very disgusted. I used to wonder how people could have such a mentality. But I never got carried away. I was strong enough, and I got to know that where there's good work, people will never approach you in the wrong way. I always believe that there's no casting couch where there's real work."

How did Sreejita's mother support her?

Sreejita also mentioned that her mother has been a constant support system for her in her acting journey, accompanying her to every meeting. Despite this, she still encountered inappropriate behavior, though perhaps to a lesser extent than other actresses. She explained, “My mother was always my support system, but despite her being beside me, I came across mean-minded and filthy people, maybe less so than other actresses because my mom was always there with me.” Concluding her casting couch experience, Sreejita mentioned that she has never hidden anything from her mother, despite what happened. The 34-year-old actress shared every detail with her mother.

About Sreejita De

Sreejita, renowned for her performances in beloved television series such as Uttaran, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Ladies Special, Laal Ishq, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, made her acting debut in 2007 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay.