Shantanu Maheshwari gained widespread recognition after starring in the beloved teen drama, Dil Dosti Dance. Apart from his incredible dance skills and flawless moves, he has also ventured into Bollywood. In 2022, he made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt. Currently, Shantanu is gearing up for his next project, which is said to be an intriguing psychological thriller.

Shantanu Maheshwari to star opposite Khushalii Kumar

According to reports, it seems that Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushalii Kumar have teamed up for an exciting psychological thriller called Crossfire. Directed by Harish Raut, this film will showcase them as the main pair. Crossfire promises to deliver a riveting blend of suspense, a wide range of emotions, and heartfelt drama, taking the audience on a rip-roaring adventure that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Ipsita Dhar and Bhanu Pratap Singh, portrayed by Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari, are the central characters of Crossfire. This gripping story delves into their lives, revealing the complexities within. Ipsita's world takes a surprising twist when she encounters Bhanu, a man freshly out of prison.

Shantanu Maheshwari on doing Crossfire

Talking about his upcoming psychological thriller film, Shantanu Maheshwari shared how he got drawn to the film upon reading the script. The actor highlighted a few traits of his character in Crossfire by mentioning how he navigates through moral dilemmas and challenges traditional notions of right and wrong. Further, Shantanu expresses joy and excitement for the project and calls it an exciting opportunity for exploration.

Meanwhile, Khushalii Kumar expresses her excitement about being a part of the psychological thriller. Talking about the story, she mentions how it has a blend of emotional depth and suspense. Her enthusiasm regarding crossfire reflects the anticipation surrounding the film.

More about Crossfire

Crossfire is bankrolled by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films. It film also has Vivek Rangachari as the creative producer. He is known for his work in acclaimed films like Irrfan Khan's Lunchbox and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.

More details about the project are yet to surface. Fans are really excited to see this fresh pair on screen and witness their chemistry.

