Surbhi Chandna surprised fans with her wedding announcement with long-term boyfriend Karan R Sharma. After dating each other for nearly thirteen years, the couple decided to take the plunge. The duo's wedding festivities are set to take place on the 1st and 2nd of March 2024 at Jaipur.

Ahead of their big day, the Ishqbaaaz actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her roka ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna treats fans with a glimpse of her roka ceremony with Karan R Sharma

Surbhi Chandna yet again surprised the fans by posting a beautiful video from her roka ceremony with Karan Sharma at the beautiful location of Goa. The couple along with their family celebrated the first ritual ahead of their wedding in September last year. In the video, both the family look in a celebratory mood as they come together to enjoy the union of these two love birds. Along with drumrolls and dancing, the duo also had a traditional roka ritual performed by the elders of the family.

Have a look at the Roka video shared by Surbhi Chandna-

Sharing the beautiful memories of her roka ceremony, the Naagin actress wrote, "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September.

She added, "The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa, and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023."

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding announcement

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were spotted by paparazzi on many occasions, however, they kept mum about their relationship. The duo adorably announced their marriage on Instagram with their pet posing with them as a plac card read "My Humans Are Getting Married."

Surbhi also shared the announcement of her wedding date with Karan in a video wherein she also sang a beautiful song for the love of her life.

