EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to feature THIS TV star as one of the leads

Shantanu Maheshwari roped in for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read to find out more details.

has been totally making the right moves, in the last one year. After Inshallah got shelved, she was roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, that went on floors recently, has Alia playing the role of Kamathipura's famous brothel madam Gangubai who is almost worshipped in the area for the power she held and the social activities she was a part of.

While Alia headlines the film, it has already been reported that too plays an important part in the gangster saga. Now, Pinkvilla had already told you that there are three other cameos in the film which required two younger actors and a female actress. For one of the roles, speculations were rife that Kartik Aaryan has been approached but the production house denied all such claims in a statement.

We can now tell you that Shantanu Maheshwari has been roped in to play a prominent part in the dark biography. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali was looking for a fresh face who would carry that innocence but still be convincing in a dark role. The team had auditioned Shantanu Maheshwari and they loved his tape. SLB also was immensely impressed by him and he has noe officially been signed on to play one of the lead roles opposite Alia in the film. He plays the role of Afsan in Gangubai. He will kickstart shoot for the film soon in Mumbai. Currently, the makers are filming Alia's portions as a younger Gangubai in Film City." We reached out to the film's team but they remained unavailable for comment.

