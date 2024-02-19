Doree is getting the love of the audience. The show started with an intriguing storyline about female infanticide. The concept of the show also revolves around the thought that relationships can be stronger even if they're not bound by blood. Amar Upadhyay played the character of Ganga Prasad in the show, who was Doree's guardian. In the previous track, Ganga Prasad died as per the conspiracies by Kailashi Devi. However, in the upcoming episodes, Upadhyay is all set to mark his comeback into the show.

Amar Upadhyay re-enters Doree in style

In the previous track, Amar Upadhyay's character Ganga Prasad, who's Doree's only family, passes away tragically. Doree gets shattered and suffers an emotional breakdown, however, she feels Ganga Prasad will soon return. As per the new promo, Doree will be flabbergasted to see Ganga Prasad walking in front of her eyes. She gets overwhelmed and feels that her prayers are answered. She runs to hug Ganga Prasad. However, she shuns her off, refusing to know her. This leaves Doree confused and disappointed.

It will be interesting to see if Amar is returning to the show as Ganga Prasad or some other mysterious character.

Have a look at Doree's upcoming promo featuring Amar Upadhyay's return to the show-

The initial story of Doree

The story of the show starts with Kailashi Thakur's (Sudha Chandran) preference for male children in her family and village. It was established that Thakur would kill female children. However, her son Anand's wife Mansi delivered a baby girl. Anand asks his aid to get rid of the baby girl, despite Mansi's request to keep her daughter with her. To get rid of the girl child, she was put in the Ganga River.

As fate has it, Ganga Prasad saw the baby and decided to raise her. He found his hope of living after getting the baby and named her Doree. Years after, Doree grew up to be a smart and intelligent girl who goes all out against gender biases. She also dares to counterattack and question Kailashi Thakur, Anand, and the entire family.

