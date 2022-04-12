EXCLUSIVE: Remember Juhi Chawla’s dad in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke? Sudha Chandran on how her father got the role

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, acclaimed actress Sudha Chandran revealed a lot of lesser known facts about her life, including why she didn’t want to become an actress, and how she had bagged the role of her popular character - Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. She also opened up on how her late father KD Chandran got into acting and worked in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 blockbuster Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, in which he had played Juhi Chawla’s father.

Sudha informs that her father entered films post his retirement. “Mr Mahesh Bhatt used to go to the American Library to get a lot of books, he used to read a lot and dad was the deputy library director. So when he saw my dad, he said, ‘you (are) making a very interesting character. I am doing Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and I want you to play a Tamil Brahmin in that’,” shares the Naagin 6 actress.

She further adds, “My father was very adamant. He said, ‘you guys make a fool of Tamilians in films… I will not do any buffoonery. If you present me as a cultured, dignified Tamilian, I shall do this film. So he put his conditions to Mr Mahesh Bhatt, and that’s how he did Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, which was an instant hit. After that he did Pukar, Shararat, and Tere Mere Sapne - the only film released by ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan’s production company).”

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke was headlined by Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, and had also featured Dalip Tahil and Tiku Talsania, among many other actors.

