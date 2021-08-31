EXCLUSIVE: Molkki’s Priyal on her equation with Amar: Was nervous initially but I’m grateful to work with him

Priyal Mahajan has become a household name with her performance as the female lead in Molkki. The actress is seen playing the titular role in the family drama opposite Amar Upadhyay. While the show has been garnering a lot of attention due to its impressive storyline, Priyal’s onscreen chemistry with Amar has also been the talk of the town. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the young actress opened up on her journey on Molkki and her equation with Amar and has been all praises for the co-star.

Talking about the same, Priyal said, “The experience is good with Amar sir and everyone else. I was nervous in the beginning as everyone is senior to me. I have seen Amar sir in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, I have seen Maa aka Supriya Shukla in Kumkum Bhagya, so I was a little nervous about sharing the screen with them initially. I used to get anxious about forgetting lines or fumbling during the shot. But then I got comfortable with them eventually and I am grateful and blessed to share the screen with them”. While Priyal and Amar’s age difference has also been making the headlines, the actress feels that it has never been a hindrance for them.

Instead, Priyal emphasised that Amar has always guided her during the shoot. “I did take a little time to gel up and the age difference, so I was nervous doing the scenes with him initially. But then, gradually things got comfortable with him. Besides, the age difference never became a hindrance for us. He often guides me during the shoot. But I remember, I was so nervous during the mock shoot and we had met for the first time. And he was the one calming me down. He corrects me as well if I go wrong during the shoot,” she added.

Meanwhile, Priyal is overwhelmed with the success of Molkki and has high hopes for the show in the future. “We all are so grateful, and lately we got the news that in one of the villages in Rajasthan, the Molkki pratha was stopped after watching our show. We are all so happy with this. Besides, I am learning new things every day ever since I have started playing Purvi. It has been a great journey so far and I hope it will remain so in future,” she added.

Also Read: Priyal Mahajan on bagging the lead role in Molkki: I was scared during the mock shoot but luckily it clicked