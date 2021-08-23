EXCLUSIVE: Amar Upadhyay on Molkki breaking Mihir Virani’s image: It will achieve what other roles haven’t

Amar Upadhyay is one of the telly actors in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction. From Dekh Bhai Dekh to Ishqbaaz, the actor has played several roles and has proved his versatility time and again in his career of around three decades. And now, Amar is making the headlines for his recent show Molkki wherein he plays the lead role of Virendra Pratap Singh. As Molkki continues to create a buzz in the town, Amar thinks that it will break the frenzy around his character Mihir Virani from Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Amar recalled how Mihir went on to become his best character ever and how he tried to break the image over the years with his other shows. “Mihir is one of the top roles of my career. All the others have also been good but Mihir tops all of those roles. And with every character, I try and improve my characters and I want them to do better than Mihir. But for that, you just need that one character but you never know which character is that. So, every show I do, my hard work increases, I try my level best to break Mihir’s image but that never happened but with Molkki I think there is a new generation of people coming in to watch the show, which was not there for Kyunki…. And they are liking the show and me as Virendra Pratap Singh and I believe Molkki will achieve what other characters haven’t as far as overshadowing Mihir is concerned. But it won’t do it completely but up to a point it will do my work and it is doing it. People are liking Virendra Pratap Singh, and some even reached out to me saying they liked Virendra Pratap Singh more than Mihir,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amar is also overwhelmed with the response and success of Molkki. Talking about the same, he said, “I am so happy and glad. Our show has been very well received by the audience and among all this major competition especially Anupamaa, which is very successful and is one of the highest rated shows. In front of that show, we are holding our ground so pretty well. I am really very glad for the audience love and we are working hard to make the show more successful. What more we would want than this that in one village named Sajjanpur, they stopped practising Molkki pratha. It is a very huge thing for all of us”.

Interestingly, Molkki marks Amar’s first collaboration with Priyal Mahajan who plays the titular role in the show. In fact, he was all praises for the actress and called her a quick learner. “I get along really well with her. She is a young bubbly girl and laughs a lot on the sets maintaining a happy atmosphere around. I also joke around with everyone. We get along pretty well and there hasn’t been much of a problem between us. Also, I am in the industry for so long, and if there is a romantic scene to be shot, we discuss it with the director and creative director about how it is to be shot. We go with the flow and we keep the audience perspective also in our mind. Besides, the age difference never came into our mind as actors we have to believe the story we are playing. When I was working with Tanya in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, she was also younger than me and it was her first show, and I spoke with her too and told her that if we consider this difference and audience will also see it on the screen,” Amar stated.

