Molkki star Amar Upadhyay makes suave entry with wife Hetal at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; VIDEO

Amar Upadhyay is a famous name in the entertainment industry and has played some iconic roles in TV shows. The actor became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2002). His other prominent and successful shows include Kalash (2001), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2005), Kkusum (2005) and the most recent one is Molkki. He was also seen Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and he is well recognized for his exceptional acting skills. Regarding his personal life, the actor is very private person and doesn’t talk much about his family. He recently surprised his fans as he accompanied his with for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, held last night.

The 45 years old hunk, Amar Upadhyay looked dapper in grey formal suit and he has added spunk to his look with white casual shirt and white sneaker. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star still manages to swoon the crowd with his fashionable looks. The actor was accompanied by his beautiful wife Hetal. She had worn a beautiful halter neck shimmery gown and paired it with black heels. The couple looked amazing together.

See video here-

The actor recently opened up on his break from work and dealing with personal problems, in an interview with Pinkvilla. He opened up on feeling depressed at one point of his life. Amar added that he eventually came out of the depression with the assistance of his wife. On being asked if he has moved on, Amar said, “No, how can you move on. You feel like your roots have been cut and feel deeply shaken. Nobody actually overcomes their parents loss, but if you have a wife and kids then you get a support system to lean on.” The actor also shared that presently he is in a very happy state of mind today after Molkki and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

