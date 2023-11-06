EXCLUSIVE: Here's why Doree's Sudha Chandran is 'happy and overwhelmed'; reason will melt your hearts

A popular face in the television industry, Sudha Chandran is currently seen in the television drama Doree. In an exciting turn of events, the veteran actress shared her excitement with Pinkvilla as the Ministry of Women and Child Development joined hands with the show to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

Sudha Chandran's reason for excitement

On Monday, the channel Colors TV announced the collaboration of the Ministry of Women and Child Development with Doree. Talking to us, Sudha Chandran shared, “I'm so overwhelmed and happy about the Ministry of Women and Child Development joining hands with Doree. I believe that shows or any content that's connected with entertainment has to have a social message.”

Watch the recent promo of Doree here:

The veteran actress further added, “ Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao goes beautifully with the theme of our show. The entire team of Doree is proud to be contributing to raising awareness about girl child abandonment. Hearty congratulations to COLORS for pioneering this initiative through television in a novel way. I pray that people join us in the battle against chhoti soch. I hope Doree unites the people of India and creates a revolution.”

About Doree

For the unversed, Doree is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and focuses on evils in society like the abandonment of a girl child and the rights of a girl child. It shows the world through the eyes of a little girl named Doree.

In the serial, Sudha Chandran essays the role of Kailashi Devi who deems daughters as unworthy. She is the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire. On the other hand, there is Amar Upadhyay who essays the role of Ganga Prasad. He is the foster father of little Doree and is proud to have a girl as his child.

The show stars Sudha Chandran and Amar Upadhyay in leading roles. The first episode of the show aired on November 6 and it airs from Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9 pm.

