EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Amar Upadhyay on battling depression and bouncing back after demise of his mother

Amar Upadhyay is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has played some iconic roles in TV shows. The actor rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2002). His other prominent and successful shows include Kalash (2001), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2005), Kkusum (2005) and the most recent one is Molkki. He has a massive fan following and he is well recognized for his exceptional acting skills. The actor recently opened up on going through a rough patch and bouncing back with the assistance of family, post the demise of his mother.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team on talk show ‘Baatein Ankahee’, Amar Upadhyay opened up on some emotional moments of his life. On being asked about his lowest point in life when he lost his mother, the actor said, “My mother was my biggest strength. She supported me completely when everybody was against me, grandfather and others. My mother believed in me, I could do it. I could be an actor, I could grow into a nice actor. Mothers are nice. They always love you.”

Talking about his reaction to his mother’s sudden passing away, Amar said, “It was a huge shock for me.” He shared about taking a long torturous journey from Manali to his hometown as he was shooting for a film at that time. He added, “I had lost the biggest support system of my life. I was completely broken. I had lost 8-10 kgs in 10 days due to depression. I said no to 6-7 films in that 1-2 months phase. I didn’t want to work. It was a very bad phase.”

He added that he eventually came out of the depression with the assistance of his wife. On being asked if he has move on, Amar said, “No, how can you move on. You feel like your roots have been cut and feel deeply shaken. Nobody actually overcomes their parents loss, but if you have a wife and kids then you get a support system to lean on.” The actor also shared that presently he is in a very happy state of mind today after Molkki and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

