EXCLUSIVE: Amar Upadhyay says his fallout with Ekta Kapoor was media created: ‘She is right in what she did’

Amar Upadhyay is one of the most loved actors, and is popularly known for playing Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Amar says that he doesn’t regret leaving the show back then. “See I always quote Bachchan Saab, ‘Jo apne man ka ho toh acha, na ho toh aur bhi acha. Upar wale ke man ka hota hai.’ When it is destined to be like this, then I think who am I to complain. This is the way it was set,” says Amar.

He also opens up on his reported fallout with Ekta Kapoor after he had quit the show. “It was more of a media creation, to be honest with you. You know then Inder Kumar came for 8-9 months, he was Mihir, he left it himself, Ekta never told him to go. I don’t know what reasons he had. So when he left, she came back to me again but at that point of time I was still shooting my films, I was still not ready for that because I thought if I go back again there will still be date problems,” reveals Amar.

He further adds, “I told her to give me three-four months more, but she was not ready to wait without Mihir. She wanted Mihir badly, and then that’s when she approached Ronit (Roy) who was already doing Bajaj for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is the boss, and she owns the show. So it’s her decision, and she is right in what she did completely.”

Is everything fine between him and Ekta Kapoor now? “Yes, I did Molkki for her recently. I left (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) in 2003, and in 2005 I did Kasautii and Kkusum, and all that shows with her. 2-3 shows as a cameo just to tell the world that we are okay,” clarifies Amar.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

