EXCLUSIVE: Sudha Chandran on being asked to audition despite 35 years of work: These things hurt senior actors

Acclaimed actress Sudha Chandran had made her debut with the 1985 Telugu biographical film - Mayuri, which was based on her life. Ever since then, she has featured in many popular projects, including Malamaal Weekly, Kaahin Kissii Roz, the Naagin series, and a lot more. However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she informed that sometimes she is still asked to audition despite having more than 35 years of experience. “I very openly say, I don’t audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don’t know my calibre, well I don’t want to work with you,” she states firmly.

Chandran adds, “I still have scripts where people say, ‘Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye’. I said, ‘Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge’, and when I am selected most of the time I do my looks. I have been talking to the CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) about this. I said ‘Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subject to this humiliation’.”

She further explains, “I was very straight when I said this. A cameraman, a cinematographer, a DOP who has done brilliant films and is out of work today, doesn’t have to go, light up and show, ‘well this is my work’. I mean why do you want us to go and audition? Today with just one touch you can get the entire work of ours.” Chandran also states, “I don't understand where the industry is going. These are things which really hurt senior actors.”

Meanwhile, the actress is currently a part of Naagin 6. “I am also doing a Zee Telugu project. Then I am anchoring for a crime series for Dangal. Then I am doing my dance shows, and spending a lot of quality time with my husband,” Sudha Chandran concludes.

