Amar Upadhyay reveals how death of Mihir Virani created chaos; says ‘people were throwing stones at Balaji office’

Amar Upadhyay who rose to fame after playing Mihir Virani Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, brought forth captivating anecdotes during the show. He shed light on the overwhelming fan frenzy that surrounded his portrayal of Mihir, with the intensity reaching new heights when his character met an unexpected fate on the show.

Amar Upadhyay says a mob once tore up his clothes in excitement

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amar Upadhyay who starred in one of the most iconic shows of Indian TV, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi said that his on-screen character of Mihir has overshadowed every other role he has done. He opened up on the fans’ love he got at the time the show was airing.

The actor reminisced about an incident and stated that it had been only six months since Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was airing and he had gone for a trip to the Taj Mahal with his family. Amar said that he didn’t have any idea about his popularity by then. He said, “I went on Friday and I didn’t know that there was free entry for all Indians that day. Someone spotted me and within seconds, everyone knew that Mihir was there. The crowd picked me up and separated me from my family. The security had to come in. But by the time I came out, my clothes were torn up and I didn't even get to see the Taj Mahal.”

Later, the Bob Biswas actor shared how his popularity rocketed after Mihir Virani died on the show. Amar Upadhyay recalled, “Some 25 ladies gathered outside the Balaji Telefilms office and began pelting stones at the building because they were highly upset with Mihir’s death. They were breaking the window glass and questioning, ‘Why did you kill him? Who told you to kill him?’ We all were like, ‘Yes, it worked.’”

About Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay began his career with shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Tulsi, and Mehndi Tere Naam Ki. He tasted fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where he played the role of Mihir Virani. The actor will feature next in Colors TV’s Doree.

