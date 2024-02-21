Audiences of Doree received a pleasant surprise with the news of Amar Upadhyay's re-entry into the show. After a hiatus that left fans yearning for more, television’s popular actor Amar Upadhyay is set to re-enter Doree as Ganga Prasad, but with a rebellious twist. The actor, renowned for his charismatic performances, expressed his elation at returning to the show, describing it as a homecoming to a cherished character.

Amar Upadhyay on his comeback to Doree

The Molkki actor said, "I'm thrilled to be making a re-entry into Doree. It feels like coming back home to a familiar and beloved character. It was disappointing to hear about TRP's loss during my absence from the show. However, I'm grateful for the viewers' support and excited to be back to hopefully regain their interest,"

Have a look at a promo of Amar Upadhyay's re-entry in Doree-

The news of Upadhyay's return has sparked a wave of excitement among viewers, whose clamor for his re-entry hasn't gone unnoticed. "Absolutely, when fans request for my re-entry, it adds a sense of responsibility and motivation to deliver my best performance. Their support means everything to me,"

With his character set to embrace a rebellious persona, the actor's return promises an electrifying twist to the storyline, igniting anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Amar Upadhyay's character Ganga Prasad's death in Doree

Being Doree's foster father, Ganga Prasad was the only family that Doree had and the duo loved each other immensely. While Doree navigated through Kailashi Devi's conspiracies, her only saving grace was her father. However, Kailashi plotted against Ganga Prasad and got him killed leaving Doree devastated.

Doree was in denial about her father's demise and always prayed for his return. She had a belief that her father would return to be with her forever. And in the forthcoming episodes, Doree's prayers will be heard as she comes face-to-face with her father, Ganga Prasad.

The new promo of Doree featuring Amar Upadhyay

The channel recently released a promo featuring Amar Upadhyay's re-entry into the show. In the promo, Doree gets elated to see Ganga Prasad in front of her eyes. She thinks that her prayers are answered. She runs towards Ganga Prasad and gives him a warm hug. However, Ganga Prasad shuns her and denies to know her.

Has Ganga Prasad lost his memory? Or the person is his look-alike? Many such questions are lingering in the minds of the viewers after the promo is released. It will be interesting to know more about Amar's mysterious character post his return to the show.

The story of Doree

The story and concept of Doree is based on the evil practice of female infanticide. In a village, a powerful personality Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) gets irked with the birth of female children and kills them. Her daughter-in-law Mansi, delivers a baby girl (Doree). After the family abandons the girl child, Ganga Prasad finds her in the Ganga River and plans to raise her.

