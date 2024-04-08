Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Youtuber is one of the prime suspects in the Snake Venom Case. He is accused of smuggling snakes and hosting rave parties. Elvish was in jail for about six days and was recently released on bail. In an interview with ABP News, Elvish Yadav denies allegations and claims he is being framed in the case.

Elvish Yadav denies allegations of supplying snake venom at a rave party

When asked about the allegations of supplying snake venom at a rave party, Elvish said, “Kanoon par poora bharosa hai, jo karenge sahi karenge. Yeh hi nahi samajh aaya ki ye aaroop kaise lag gaye. Mai toh Mumbai tha jis din ki ye ghatna hai. News mein hi padha mene ki aisa ho gaya hai. Beech mein 5 mahine kuch hua nahi. (I have full faith in the law, whatever is right will be done. I still don't understand how these allegations were made. I was in Mumbai on the day of the incident. I read about it in the news. Nothing happened for five months in between).”

From where did the snake video come?

Speaking about his video with a snake, the Youtuber said, “Dekho jo aap video dekhte ho jisme gale mein saanp hai. Vo toh sabko dikhti hai, vo actually jo Fazilpuria bhai jinka ek gaana ladki beautiful, unka ek aur gaana hai 32 Bor abhi bhi YouTube par mil Jaega aapko. Uss par jaa kar dekhoge usme saanpon ke scene hai. Toh ussi video ka jo vlog banta hai ya BTS bol lo vo tab ki shoot hai.

(The video you're watching where there's a snake around my neck. Everyone can see that, actually, Fazilpuria, who sung the song Ladki Beautiful and another song 32 Bor are still available on YouTube. If you go there and watch the song 32 Bor, there are scenes with snakes in it. So, the vlog or BTS you're talking about is from that shoot).”

How did Elvish Yadav’s life change after the Snake Venom Case?

Elvish shared how his life changed after the Venom case. He said, “Bura toh lagta hai jab aap par ilzaam lagte hai. Aise hi nahi kisi bhi type ke ilzaam lagte hai, mental peace ek toh khrab hota hai upar se ghar wale udaas hote hai. Ghar walo ka mental peace bhi khrab hota hai. Jese mai pehle jeeta tha obviously vesa toh nahi hai. (It feels bad when you're accused. It's not just any accusation; it disturbs mental peace and saddens family members. It affects their mental peace as well. It's not like how I used to live before, obviously).”

