Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Episode 1253: The episode starts with Abhira thinking to herself about all the things she could do for Akshara’s birthday. But she believes that Armaan planned something better. On the other hand, Manish, Suwarna, and Surekha come to the Poddar’s house and ask Armaan about Ruhi. Kaveri calls Ruhi but fails to reach her. Armaan goes out to look for Ruhi.

Armaan drives the car and keeps calling Ruhi. Her driver picks up and says she left the phone in the car. Manish is worried and explains the situation to Kaveri. Meanwhile, Abhira wonders why Armaan hasn’t reached the venue yet. She waits for him outside.

Ruhi cries and walks in the middle of the road. Armaan rushes to her and scolds her. Ruhi asks him to leave her alone and screams. Armaaan comforts her. Abhira calls Armaan but fails to reach him. She thinks to herself that she doesn’t need anybody else to celebrate her momma’s birthday. A little boy throws a stone at her from behind. Abhira gets up and chases him.

Dadi informs Manish that Armaan found Ruhi. Manish asks to speak with her, but Kaveri says she doesn’t want to. They ask Kaveri to thank Armaan and leave. Abhira gets inside the house and sees Akshara’s picture and the decorations. She asks about it, and the woman informs her that Mr. Armaan Poddar organized all this. She also adds that Armaan is getting the cake. Abhira gets happy and wishes that Armaan will arrive soon. On the other hand, Armaan takes Ruhi to his favorite place and she talks to him about the incident that caused her to break down.

Ruhi tells Armaan about Akshara and her matashree’s death. He hugs her. His phone rings as Abhira calls him. Ruhi asks him to cancel everything important so Armaan can stay with her as she needs him today.

Abhira celebrates with the children. Manish comes to give the children a cake. He tells the woman it’s his daughter’s birthday today and wants to give the children a cake. The woman asks him to come inside as a girl is also celebrating her mother’s birthday. Abhira looks at the door. Manish gets a call and leaves. Abhira comes out, and the woman tells her a man was here to give her a cake. Abhira wonders about Armaan as he reaches everywhere on time. He calls him, but he doesn’t pick up.

Abhira cuts the cake with the children. They dance. She imagines Armaan and dances with him. Her phone rings; she picks it up and gets shocked. She exclaims, what! Armaan brings Ruhi to the Goenka residence. Ruhi apologizes to Manish and adds that she will need some time to come around.

Abhira leaves the place. She takes an auto and says she will have to manage with limited cash as she cannot stop at the ATM to withdraw money as she is in a hurry. She thinks to herself that she forgot to inform Armaan about her. Armaan reaches the place and asks about Abhira. The lady says she received a call and left in a hurry. Armaan wonders if Abhira is in some trouble.

Abhira calls Armaan, and he calls her, too. They fail to reach each other. Armaan calls Abhira again, and she picks up. Armaan asks where she is. She replies she is about to call her. Her phone battery dies.

Abhira reaches the Udaipur bus stand. She pays the auto driver and asks if he can use his phone to make a call. But he fails to remember Armaan’s number, so she rushes to the bus stop.

Ruhi comes to Armaan’s room looking for him. He sees his photo and says that he always fixes everything for her, so how can she not love him? He hugs the picture. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

