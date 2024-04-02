Erica Fernandes opens up about industry struggles; reveals being replaced in a movie due to nepotism

Erica Fernandes gained popularity as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the television series Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Currently, she stars in the Amazon Mini TV series Love Adhoora. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Erica opened up about her struggles moving from TV to movies, mentioning facing problems like nepotism and appearance bias, which made it hard for her to get roles.

Nepotism and challenges in the industry

Recalling an incident about shooting for a South Indian film, Erica Fernandes said, “There was a time when I was in a South film that I shot for 2-3 days, and after that, I got to know through the media that I was replaced’. There have been times where you’ve gone to audition, gotten to the moment where okay, almost final, then you get replaced by someone who is a known face or someone who is a known face’s child; nepotism happens.”

She added, “So when I came from movie to TV again, people questioned me why from movie you’re going to TV. For me, that didn’t matter because for me, my work is my work, and I take pride in my work, be it any platform or any format. I came to TV.”

Impact of criticism on her career

The actress from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi also shared the impact of criticism of her appearance on her career prospects in the past. She admitted that mean comments about her appearance hurt her confidence when she was younger. But as time passed, Erica learned to feel good about herself from within. “I’ve gone through a lot because of being thin, and it has cost me a lot of projects. It has cost me my self-esteem. But again, see, with those kinds of rejections and everything that happened, it just made me stronger. It just helped me to deal with things in a better way.”

About Erica Fernandes’s professional life

Erica Fernandes started her career as a model, winning several beauty pageants before entering the acting world. She began her on-screen journey with the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, followed by roles in various South Indian films. In 2016, she made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh, a show that garnered significant popularity, leading to two additional seasons. Her latest role was as Moushmi in the Amazon Mini TV horror film, The Haunting. At the time of writing, she is seen in Amazon Mini TV’s series Love Adhoora.

