Popular actors, Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra, are back on screens with their new OTT project, Love Adhura. The mystery-thriller premiered on Amazon mini TV on March 13 and has captivated the attention of the audience. Recently, Erica and Karan sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, they spilled the beans about their new web show, personal life, and more.

Erica Fernandes shares her opinion about the TV industry:

In a candid chat with us, Erica Fernandes was asked whether she has any plans to return to Television anytime soon. Answering this question, she said, "No, right now I don't think a lot of people are moving towards watching TV per se because everyone is into these shorter formats and wants content where they can binge-watch rather than watching something for those few minutes and then waiting for next day."

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi explained, "Someone really wants to binge-watch because you want to know what's happening next. For us, because we work so much in TV, we also feel that once we move into the TV zone our lives are kind of put to a standstill because you have to only give them there."

Watch Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra's exclusive interview here-

Advertisement

Erica elaborates, "You cannot have a personal life. You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days. So we enjoy doing this because we know that we are finishing a project in this number of days. We also are kicked like 'Let's do this' like we put in so much more than what we would put otherwise when we are doing a daily. Very honest!"

About Erica Fernandes' Love Adhura

After working in numerous TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more, Erica is all set to wow her fans by playing the role of Nandita in Love Adhura. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra essays the role of Sumit. Set in the mesmerizing backdrop of Munnar, Kerala, the mystery thriller explores the tale of two strangers, their passionate love, and a dark mystery.

To get exclusive updates about your favorite actors, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Love Adhura, Erica Fernandes talks about love