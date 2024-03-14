EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Love Adhura, Erica Fernandes talks about love

Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes are well-known for their acting skills in various television programs, garnering a large fan following in the industry. Their latest project, Love Adhura, is generating buzz as this upcoming romantic thriller promises to captivate viewers with its blend of mystery and love. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan highlighted Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Love Adhura, while Erica shared her thoughts on what leaves love incomplete.

Insights from Karan and Erica

Karan emphasized the importance of perspective, noting how passionate individuals like himself and Erica sometimes overlook the broader vision. Tejasswi's insightful questions and passionate approach provided a fresh angle. He said, “I tend to get so passionate about what I’m doing that this is just a project. You should sort of start looking at it from another perspective and then it’s nice for somebody from outside who comes and says but wait don’t just think like this. I am also a viewer so she will ask some questions. Tejasswi is also a passionate person and so is Erica, and we forget about that vision.”

Erica added, “Because that’s how you’re viewing it; you’re not seeing how other people around you are viewing it.”

Furthermore, Karan said, “When she saw the climax, she had questions to which we were like, 'Oh, because we know the script and we thought about it, maybe the audience reacts like this,' which is pretty good.”

Erica mentioned that her close ones loved the trailer, and said, “They were actually very excited to see me in a different avatar altogether; otherwise, they’ve only seen me in a saari.” Erica thinks destiny leaves love incomplete, whereas Karan thinks communication is the key to a successful love story, to which Erica agreed.

About Love Adhura

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, Love Adhura stars Saqib Ayub, Chirag Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit. This contemporary romance, filled with exhilarating moments, promises to captivate audiences. Additionally, for those unfamiliar, Karan Kundrra will grace the screen in the film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, sharing the spotlight with Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda.

