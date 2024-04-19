Erica Fernandes has been one of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment world. A few months back, Erica moved to Dubai permanently and is currently residing there. She keeps traveling to India for work purposes but is seeking shelter in Dubai. Recently, when the city was hit with a horrible unexpected flood, Erica shared her experience and revealed how it all started.

Erica Fernandes shares her experience of Dubai floods:

Taking to her social media handle, Erica Fernandes shared a video giving a glimpse of her experience from her house balcony. The actress showed how the weather changed, how she and her family were trying to save everything from the storm but eventually got drenched. Erica even relished tea and bhajias as she enjoyed the rain and storms.

Sharing this clip, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress wrote, "I want to express my gratitude to everyone who reached out to check on us during the recent thunderstorms in Dubai. It started as a fun way to spend time during occasional showers, but it turned into quite an adventure. This wasn't just any rain it was natural, not from cloud seeding, and it affected much of the UAE."

Watch Erica Fernandes' video here-

Revealing how everything started, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress further shared, "Here’s what happened: It began around 12:45 am ish on April 16th with a gentle breeze, followed by lightning and rain. As hours passed, the rain intensified, exciting me as I love rain. But it was just the beginning. A few hours later, dark clouds blanketed the city, turning day into night in minutes. This was the strongest round yet. The winds were fierce, tossing objects around like toys. We hurried to secure things on the balcony, watching as furniture and other items flying away from others balconies. Suddenly, visibility dropped to zero."

Her caption further read, "Despite enjoying the rain, fear crept in as round four hit later in the evening. We scrambled to clean up and contain water leaking into our home. We’re grateful for everyone’s concern about our well being. Thankfully, we’re all safe. As Dubai and the UAE recover, let’s also remember those who lost their lives during the floods."

Earlier, while speaking about living in Dubai, Erica shared that she doesn't feel she has moved out of her comfort zone as Dubai has always been her home as her family lives there.

On the professional front, Erica starred in numerous shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and so on. She recently starred in a web show titled Love Adhura, opposite Karan Kundrra.

