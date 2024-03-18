Karan Kundrra says ‘It’s difficult to stay relevant’ as he talks about struggles; appreciates Bobby Deol

Karan Kundrra has become a beloved figure in Indian households following his standout performance as Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which garnered widespread acclaim for his chemistry with co-star Kritika Kamra, who played Arohi. Kundrra has made significant strides in his career since then, with no intention of looking back. In a recent interview, he opened up about the challenges he has faced in his career, while also expressing admiration for Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's perseverance and hard work.

Karan Kundrra’s perspective on struggles

During an interview with Mashable India for The Bombay Journey, Karan Kundrra reflected on his lengthy career, stating, "I’ve been walking this path for 15 years now, let’s walk a little longer."

When asked about his struggles, he elaborated, "People assume that getting your first show or your first break means the end of struggles. But the real challenge begins when you reach the top. It might be easy to get there, but staying there is another story; nobody just lets you stay put. Sure, everyone faces different kinds of struggles; ours are just a bit unique."

Karan Kundrra’s views on Bobby Deol’s struggle

Kundrra expressed his appreciation for Bobby Deol's candidness in an interview with Mashable India, where Deol opened up about his career challenges. Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared, "King Bobby or Lord Bobby; that was one of my favorite interviews.”

He added, “Man, that guy is so sensitive. He’s openly talking about his life, his deep love for his wife. He's sensitive; someone calling him a DJ bothers him. And it made me think, even Bobby Deol has had his struggles, you know?"

Kundrra continued to express respect for Deol, noting, "Despite a wave of successes, he faced a quiet period of four to five years. And I thought, man, he's the real deal."

In the same interview, Karan Kundrra remarked on the difficulty of maintaining relevance in the industry, suggesting that only a few manage to stay pertinent after achieving initial success.

About Karan Kundrra

Work-wise, Karan Kundrra has made significant contributions to the industry, not just through his role in Kitani Mohabbat Hai but also in other series like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and by hosting reality shows such as MTV Roadies. His filmography includes roles in Mubarakan and 1921. Kundrra also impressed in Bigg Boss 15, where he was the second runner-up. Recently, he starred alongside Erica Fernandes in the new show Love Adhura premiered on Amazon MiniTV.

On the personal front, Karan is currently in a long-term relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

