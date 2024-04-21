Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She gained fame as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the TV series Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress currently stars in the Amazon Mini TV series Love Adhura. Now, the actress has hopped on to the Gulabi Sadi trend and shared a video too.

The viral song, Gulabi Sadi has captivated the hearts of the audience, flooding social media feeds with its reels. And, this time, Erica Fernandes has once again stolen the spotlight with her graceful dance moves on the trending song.

Erica Fernandes grooves to Gulabi Sadi

A few hours ago, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress took to her Instagram handle to delight fans with her dance video on the trending song, Gulabi Sadi. She wrote in the caption, “Am I late to the trend ? nahh i dont think so.”

Erica was seen grooving to the viral song in the clip. The actress exuded elegance in a stunning beige and pink Banarasi saree, complemented by a golden neckpiece and bangles. She kept her hair open in loose curls.

Fan reactions

As soon as Erica Fernandes uploaded the video, fans flooded the comments section and expressed joy. One fan noticed that her necklace looked just like the one she wore in a puja scene and wrote, “You are wearing the necklace exactly worn in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in a pujà.” Expressing their desire to see more dance reels, another user commented, “Would love to see more dance reels .. P.S it's ok even if it is late.”

Besides posting entertainment reels, Erica’s social media feed is filled with stunning photographs. Whether it's sharing pictures from her photoshoots or giving fans a peek into her personal life, the actress consistently keeps her fans updated.

More about Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes started her career as a model, achieving success in several beauty pageants before entering the entertainment industry. Her journey on screen began with the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, followed by roles in various South Indian films.

In 2016, she made her television debut alongside Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, a show that gained immense popularity and led to two more seasons. Her most recent role was as Moushmi in the Amazon Mini TV horror film, The Haunting. Currently, she is playing the lead role in Amazon Mini TV’s series Love Adhura alongside Karan Kundrra.

