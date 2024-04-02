Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna was in a relationship with Karan Sharma for thirteen long years and the much-in-love couple tied the knot this year. Surrounded by the closest friends and family, they embarked on their journey of forever on March 1 in Rajasthan. Now, the couple sat down for a heart-to-heart with Pinkvilla for the first time after tying the knot. In her conversation with us, the actress also shared why she kept the relationship private for so long.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on why they kept their relationship private

Fans are always curios to know about the lives of their favorite stars and celebrities make sure to share glimpses of their personal lives on social media. But, not Surbhi Chandna. The actress, who never made her relationship with Karan Sharma official shared that it was not a conscious decision, they just liked it that way.

“Everybody kept asking how did I do this. Because you’ve done such successful shows and people are curios to know. I had given enough hints and my fans already knew,” shared Surbhi. Karan quipped, “The industry friends knew.”

Surbhi further added that she was not even an actor when she met Karan. “Maine kaha na main MBA kar rahi thi, main job kar rahi thi toh Karan bhi taab apna MBA London main kar raha tha. (When I met Karan, I was doing MBA, a job, and Karan was also pursuing MBA in London) I feel that… one fan has put and sent me a very nice pillow with mine and Karan’s photo. The phrase reads keep it private till the time it’s permanent, ayesa kuch ek phrase hain… I don’t know, I never thought about it. We have kept it like that because we liked it like that.”

Further, Karan also added, “Because you know social media main humne kabhi date nights and all ka photo dalte nahi the. (We never uploaded photos of our date nights on social media) We never fancied that because on date nights we couldn’t get enough of each other, so we couldn’t get the time to click photos.” Adding to what Karan said, Surbhi shares that one of her family members often complains that Karan and she are so sufficient for each other that they don’t even remember their parents.

Well, how cute are these two? The two also shared that nothing has changed between them after marriage and Surbhi still refers to Karan as her boyfriend.

