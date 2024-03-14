Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes are making headlines thanks to their latest romantic thriller show, Love Adhura. Based on the backdrop of Munnar, the show depicts mystery, thrill, intimacy, and romance blended beautifully. The duo is currently busy with promotions and, meanwhile, appeared for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and shed light on their characters in the show.

Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra talk about their character in Love Adhura

While talking exclusively to us, we asked Love Adhura's leading actors to highlight some aspects of their roles that are playing in the romantic thriller. Explaining her character, Erica Fernandes (playing Nandita) said, "For me, it is nothing like I have played before because it's a con artist. So, I can't say that I relate to the character because I am not a con artist. But, yeah, it's nice. It's very layered, and it helps. It kind of gives a challenge to the actor to perform. I really enjoyed playing Nandita in this."

Spilling the beans on what made him say yes to Love Adhura, Karan Kundrra expressed, "For me, this is the kind of stuff that I watch all day, all night, and when Tanvir, who's also directed the show and produced the show, came up to me and he said, this is the ballpark of what we are doing, I was like, this is something that I would watch myself and it's a dream for me. So, yeah, it was definitely the show, the way it was going to be executed, the look of the show, the script, for sure."

Watch the full interview here:

Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra discuss shooting in Munnar

Expressing delight in shooting in the scenic beauty of Munnar, Erica told us, "It was wonderful. We enjoyed the time there, actually. We had a couple of challenges, but it was fun because that is what makes memories. It makes the shoot memorable. The cold and shooting in that weather and driving on those roads with so many cameras."

Meanwhile, Karan commented, "The way it is the story, it has to have a backdrop of a mysterious, beautiful, you know that universe that you create in Munnar was the best place to create. If you've seen the trailer and some stories need that backdrop. And I think this was pretty much it because I Remember once, because of some date issues, they decided to shift it to Goa. I was like, no chance, no matter what, because I had envisioned it by then, and we knew it was very important.

"So this was actually when they were in the scripting stage only, and Tan had discussed this with me, and he is like, we are planning to go. I said Goa will kill the whole vibe of the show. I was like, no, you can't do it," Erica added. Further, the Bigg Boss 15 fame shared, "Nothing against Goa, but that's a different vibe. You need that mystery especially with us, especially the factory scenes and all. You have to have that slight desolation away from the world."

Karan shares hearing wolves howl during the shooting

Divulging further, Karan Kundrra stated, "There were times we were doing a scene, and we could actually hear the howling of wolves. And all that smog coming in. The director is like, can you hear the howling of the wolves? We were like, wow. Yeah. That's how crazy it was. In Goa, you will find very different kind of howling."

