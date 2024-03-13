Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes enjoy a massive fan following owing to their phenomenal work in the entertainment world. When two immensely popular people come on board for any project, magic is surely expected. The duo are seen in the newly launched Love Adhura wherein they play a couple. The actors were busy with the promotions of the project lately and seems like the team planned for a rare promotional activity wherein they were seen travelling in a metro train.

Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes travel through the metro

The Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes were seen traveling in a crowded metro train to promote their project. Many common people on the train were elated to see the popular actors and they started to record videos of them. Erica and Karan also obliged fans with a few pictures. Erica chose a sleek white outfit with a black belt, and Kundrra looked dapper in a casual printed T-shirt and pants.

Have a look at Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernendes' video

More about Love Adhura

Love Adhura is a romantic thriller that revolves around the secrets of a couple in love, Sumit and Nandita, played by Karan and Erica respectively. It is shot at a beautiful location in Munnar, and the project depicts mystery, thrill, intimacy, and romance blended beautifully.

The project also features actors like Saqib Ayub, Chirag Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit.

More about Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes

Karan Kundrra is known for his stint in TV shows Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal among others. He has also been a part of reality shows like MTV Roadies, Temptation Island, Love School, and Bigg Boss 15. The dapper actor often grabs attention for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Erica Fernandes is known for her TV shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi and Kasauti Zindagii Kay. Apart from being a brilliant actress, she also dedicates her time to her YouTube channel.