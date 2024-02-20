And it finally happened! Divya Agarwal and the love of her life, Apurva Padgaonkar are now officially Mr and Mrs. The duo tied the knot at their house today (February 20) in the presence of the family and close friends. The pictures of the newlywed where they look head over heels in love with each other has already gone viral on the internet. Let’s take a look at the precious moments from the wedding below.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot

Just a few hours back, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to social media to upload a series of pictures giving netizens and their fans a glimpse into the special day. Pictures of the newlywed surfaced on the internet delighting their fans and netizens. The couple looked lovely as they radiated with joy.

Divya looked stunning in a Bordeaux floral printed embellished lehenga whereas Apurva looked handsome in a Bordeaux traditional wear. The couple opted for matching outfits for their big day and nailed their wedding looks. In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha."

Take a look at Divya Agarwal's post here-

Fans and celebs shower love:

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans and the couple’s friends started showering love in the comment section. They dropped congratulatory messages as the couple embarked on this new journey. Divya's close friend Prince Narula wrote, "Congratulations bachu," Baseer Ali commented, "Congratulations!! #PowerCouple," and so on the amazing comments continued.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Apurva decided to get married at their home in Chembur, Mumbai as they wanted to do something offbeat and keep it simple. So, they ditched the usual resorts and big wedding parties for a more intimate celebration.

More about Divya and Apurva's pre-wedding festivities:

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started on February 18 with a cocktail party which was attended by her co-stars and friends. Eijaz Khan, Jiya Shankar, Nyraa Banerjee, Nikki Tamboli, and others marked their attendance at the party. Post this, on February 19, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar hosted their mehndi ceremony.

A few hours before the wedding, the couple's haldi ceremony was celebrated in the presence of their family members. Divya's haldi took place at her house and she looked gorgeous in a blue ethnic gown.

Talking about the newlyweds' love story, it is nothing short of a fairytale. While initially, their relationship didn’t work out, Apurva returned to Divya’s life a couple of years later and the two decided to give each other another chance, and the rest is history.

Pinkvilla sends good wishes to the newlyweds as they embark on their new journey!

