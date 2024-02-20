Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is all set to take the plunge and get married today (20th February 2024). The actress is known for her presence in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space season 1, and Bigg Boss OTT. After having a steady professional life, the actress finally decided to get married to her restaurateur boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. The Cartel actress had a fun haldi celebration ahead of the major wedding ritual.

Divya Agarwal's quirky haldi ceremony

Divya Agarwal's haldi ceremony was a close-knit affair. Agarwal's friend Audrey Dsilva took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the bride-to-be enjoying her haldi ceremony. The actress ditched the conventional yellow-colored outfit for Haldi and opted for a navy blue indo-western outfit. What also grabbed our attention was the backdrop of the wall where the Haldi ritual was taking place. Divya was seated against a wall which was decorated with chips/snack packets.

Yes, you read that right! As quirky as it may sound, instead of flowers and heavy decorations, the actress used colorful chips packets as the decor for the wall. The chips can be consumed after the celebration, which is a great concept.

Have a look at the video of Divya Agarwal's quirky haldi celebration-

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding rituals

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding festivities started with a cocktail party wherein they invited their friends from the industry. It was a star-studded bash as many celebrities turned up to wish the gorgeous couple ahead of their big day. The guest list included celebrities like Jiya Shankar, Nyrraa Banerjee, Eijaz Khan, Ali Merchant, Rohit Verma, Shardul Pandit, and Vishal Aditya Singh among others.

Followed by the cocktail party, the couple had a mehndi ceremony with a Punjabi touch and flavor. Divya wore a yellow and pink outfit giving major Punjabi vibes. She also performed on popular song Laung Lachi for her beau Apurva.

Divya had earlier revealed that she would get married at her apartment in Chembur and didn't want an extravagant wedding ceremony.

