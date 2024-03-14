Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the main roles, has become a popular daily soap on Indian TV recently. The interesting plot has kept viewers engaged for quite some time and still manages to entertain the audience. A new intriguing scene is on the horizon, where Savi comes to Ishaan's rescue to prevent him from being embarrassed in front of everyone at college.

Savi saves Ishaan from embarrassment:

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi will save Ishaan from a major embarrassment as he barges into the girls' washroom. It happens because Ishaan is impressed by how Savi exposes the fee scam in their college and takes a stand for the student. Later, Savi refuses to listen to Ishaan's explanation for not trusting her. She keeps walking and tells Ishaan that she knows he wants to thank her.

Ishaan keeps on following Savi as she walks ahead of him. Without realizing it, he lands up in the ladies' washroom as he is following Savi. Seeing Ishaan in the girls' washroom, a lot of people gather outside the washroom to see what is happening. Ishaan then feels embarrassed thinking that it will lead to a scandal.

However, Savi comes to his rescue and tells the students, trustees, and others that she called Ishaan into girls' washroom. This is how she saves him from embarrassment. Seeing Savi's behavior, Ishaan will be thankful.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

In the recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was seen how Savi (Bhavika Sharma) proves Bhosale Institute's admin staff guilty. A few students raised concerns about the college's staff and complained to Savi that they had not been receiving receipts for their payments. After this, Savi decides to take a stand for the students against the Bhosale Institute's management.

During this, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) argues with Savi for making serious allegations against their college's staff as he trusts them. However, Savi insists on an investigation and to prove her wrong Ishaan searches the admin staff members' bags to find the money. Shockingly, he discovers that the staff members are guilty as he finds the student's fees in the admin's bag.

Savi then proves that the college staff are guilty and Ishaan is shocked to learn this. Ishaan feels guilty for not trusting Savi.

