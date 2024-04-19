Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows, keeping viewers on edge with its intense drama. The show started with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

After the generational leap, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh joined the show to play the lead roles.

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's off-screen chemistry

In an interview with ETimes, Bhavika Sharma opened up on her off-screen bond with Shakti Arora. The actress shared that they enjoy teasing each other a lot and compared their relationship to Tom and Jerry’s.

Bhavika revealed that their playful banter off-screen enhances their on-screen chemistry, captivating audiences even more. Further, she shared her desire for their bond to remain the same.

She was recently questioned about whether she was nervous when she learned that she would be the lead in a popular show. Expressing her feelings, the actress said she was both excited and nervous. She mentioned that in the industry, nothing is certain until shooting starts and the show airs.

More about Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma made her acting debut in the television industry with the show Parvarrish - Season 2. She then portrayed the role of Niyati Purohit in the TV series Jiji Maa alongside Shubhashish Jha. Later, she was seen playing the role of Constable Santosh Sharma in Maddam Sir. She made her Bollywood debut as Minnie Kapoor in the film Cookie.

About Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora, known for his work in Hindi television, has made a lasting impression through memorable roles in several shows such as Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. In addition to acting, Arora has shown his dancing talent in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Currently, he plays the role of Ishaan Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

