Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is counted among some top-rated shows running on TV these days. It is constantly offering the viewers some high-voltage dramatic sequences. In another compelling twist, Surekha now decides to reset her strained relationship with Chinmay after receiving advice about the same from Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead characters of Savi, Ishaan and Reva respectively.

Savi gives a thoughtful advice to Surekha

The latest highlight from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus depicts a conversation between Savi and Surekha. Surekha, who is lost in some thoughts, misses to switch off the flame.

The milk on the stove almost spills out. Savi sees this and rushes on time to turn off the gas. She spots Surekha in a disturbed state. She understands her issue and tries to tell Surekha that she should consider mending her relationship with Chinmay, in her own way.

Savi recalls how she and her mother used to make fried modaks for each other whenever there was some tension between them. She called it the reset in their relationship. Savi then suggests Surekha to find a reset button between her and Chinmay. Surekha begins to contemplate on it and finally decides to prepare all of Chinmay's favorite dishes.

The caption of the promo reads, “Rishtey ko reset karni ki eham baat bataayi hai Savi ne (Savi has shared an important aspect of resetting relationships).”

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The previous episodes of the show showcased Chinmay entering the Bhonsale household and informing everyone about his evil intentions. Savi says that she will unite him with the family. But Chinmay warns her and asks her to refrain from doing anything like that otherwise, she might be shown the doors. Ishaan intervenes and rebukes Chinmay for dishonoring Savi and the family. Yashwant doesn’t allow Chinmay to stay in the house and relegates him to servant’s quarters. Surekha begs Chinmay to reconsider his decision, but he remains adamant on his stance.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

