Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma show off dance moves as they shake a leg on THIS song; checkout

TV actresses Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma are currently winning hearts as Imlie and Savi in their shows, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin respectively. Recently, the two came together to shoot for a mahasangam episode that aired on the festival of Ram Navmi. While the stars have never failed to amaze everyone with their acting skills, the recent reel they shared speaks volumes of their dance talent.

Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma’s video

Taking to her official Instagram handles, Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma charmed the viewers with their delightful dance skills. As the footage unfolded, the duo set the dance floor on fire with their moves on the famous hit Dhoom Taana song from Om Shanti Om. The two are effortlessly doing various hand gestures and dance steps. The caption space of the video reads, “Imlie X Savi.”

Adrija is seen dressed in a rust orange-colored saree. She uplifted her look with a golden maang tika (forehead ornament), bangles and half tied tresses. On the other hand, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is spotted in a magenta-hued saree paired with a green-colored contrasting blouse. She completed her look with matching jewelry and left her hair in a half-up-half-down style. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Adrija and Bhavika’s collaborative post here:

Advertisement

The reel soon created a stir on social media. Netizens flooded the comments section heaping praises on the flawlessly executed dance presentation of the actresses. A user wrote, “These two are ruling Star Plus rn.” Another stated, “Dancing dolls.” A third one penned, “You both are looking so gorgeous and pretty.”

More about Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma

Adrija Roy began her acting stint with a Bengali TV series. She made her debut in 2016 with Bedini Moluar Kota. The first leading role that the actress did was in Sanyashi Raja where she played Rani Bimboboti Rai. After appearing in a bunch of Bengali serials, she got a break in Hindi TV shows. Adrija’s first break became Barrister Babu’s sequel, Durga Aur Charu. She gained prominence after portraying the titular role in Gul Khan’s Imlie.

Talking about Bhavika Sharma, the young actress forayed into acting with Parvarrish Season 2. She has been part of hit series like Jiji Maa and Maddam Sir before tasting fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat turns personal pap for onscreen mom Shraddha Arya at LSD 2 screening; PICS