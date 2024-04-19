Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for a Mahasangam episode with Imlie. Both the shows are getting a good response form the viewers and are performing well on the ratings charts.

While GHKKPM is revolving around Savi trying to make Chinmay’s relationship with his family better, Imlie is witnessing a gradually developing bond between Imlie and Surya.

Surekha introduces Savi to Indira and her family

The latest promo from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus depicts Bhosale’s welcoming Indira with Imlie and Surya. It begins with Yashwant welcoming guests at the Ram Navmi event and Surekha waiting for Chinmay to join them. Ishaan spots a disturbed Surekha and says that he is sure Chinmay will show up today. However, Surekha remains dejected as she feels Chinmay will not come.

Yashwant asks Surekha and Ishaan to refrain from discussing Chinmay there as that will harm his reputation. He takes a jibe at Chinmay and states that on Ram Navmi, they should remember Ram and not Ravana. Yahswant further informs Surekha that Indira is going to grace the event along with her family. He asks Surekha to be warm to her as Indira never leaves a chance to taunt people. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Indira arrives with Imlie and Surya. Imlie tries to talk to Surya but he doesn’t entertain her. They move towards Bhosales who receive them with bouquets. Surekha goes on to introduce Savi to Indira, Imlie and Surya. She then takes the guests inside to perform rituals of Ram Navmi.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Bhosale parivaar se mila Imlie aur Surya ka parivaar. Kya hoga jab Savi, Ishaan, Imlie aur Surya aayenge ek saath?(Imlie and Surya’s family meets Bhosales. What will happen when Savi, Ishaan, Imlie and Surya will come together?).”

Take a look at recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead characters of Savi, Ishaan and Reva respectively. On the other hand, Imlie features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Adrija Roy and Bhavika Sharma show off dance moves as they shake a leg on THIS song; checkout