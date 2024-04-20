During a crossover episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie, viewers are set to witness an intriguing turn of events in the lives of Savi and Imlie. Savi will end up confessing her love to Ishaan during Ram Navmi play. Later when Savi will realize what she did, Imlie plays her part and encourages Savi not to hide her feelings.

While GHKKPM stars stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh playing lead characters of Savi, Ishaan and Reva respectively, Imlie features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists.

Savi shocks Reeva by putting a garland on Ishaan

The latest promo from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus begins with Savi appearing on stage with a pearl garland in her hand. She replaces Reeva in the play and states her lines in admiration for Ishaan, who is dressed up as Ram. Acting like Siya, Savi says that she is a lucky wife because her husband prioritizes her honor over the prestige of his lineage and his own esteem. She takes a pledge to cherish the goodness of her husband till darkness and be by his side till the last breath.As the play culminates, Savi adorns Ishaan with the garland.

Indira goes on to applaud her and equates Savi-Ishaan to Siya and Ram. Everyone hails Savi and Ishaan’s performance. With the curtain falling, Savi realizes what she just uttered. She leaves the scene. Imlie follows her. The two have a deep conversation about Savi having a soft corner for Ishaan. Imlie tries to make Savi accept her feelings for Ishaan as she refuses to acknowledge the same.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Manch par Savi aur Ishaan ki performance dekh sab huye hai dang. Kya Imlie ki wajah se Savi ko mehsoos hoga uske dil ka haal? (Savi and Ishaan stuns everyone with their stage performance. Will Imlie make Savi realize the feelings in her heart?).”

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

