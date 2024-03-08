Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Savi refuses to repeat THIS vachan; calls her marriage with Ishaan ‘fake’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is counted as one of the top-rated shows on Star Plus. The show which revolves around Savi, Ishaan and Reeva is intriguing the viewers with its interesting twists. In the coming episode, audiences will witness high-voltage drama when Savi will clearly say no to bearing Ishaan’s child. She will declare her marriage with Ishaan as ‘invalid’ in front of all the guests. The popular daily stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the lead roles.

Savi refuses to give an heir to the Bhosale family

The latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Star Plus features Savi and Ishaan performing Mahalaxmi puja. It begins with Panditji asking Savi to touch Ishaan’s feet. She does so and then goes on to repeat some vachan (promises) as per Panditji’s order while wrapping around the sacred thread on Ishaan’s wrist. Savi takes the first vachan which is taking responsibility for the Bhosale household, second, being devoted to her husband all her life, and third, fulfilling her duties as a wife with full conviction. However, when Panditji asks her to promise to give an heir to the Bhosale family, Savi goes on to untie the thread. She says she won’t be able to say that as her union with Ishaan is null and void.

The caption of the promo reads, “Har ek rasam ka hissa banne ke liye Savi ho gayi hai raazi, lekin kya hoga jab ek anokhi rasam usey poori karne ke liye kahenge? (Savi agreed to be part of every ritual, but what will happen when she is asked to fulfill a unique promise?)”

Take a look at recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

In the recent episode of the show, Reeva comes to Bhosale's house and convinces Savi and Ishaan to perform the post-marriage puja. She is seen using reverse psychology on IshVi. During the ceremony, Panditji will ask Ishaan () to make Savi wear the sacred bangles. Later, Savi tells Ishaan that she will give them to Reeva as she is the one who deserves them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

