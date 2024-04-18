Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the top TV shows, consistently delivering high-voltage drama sequences to its viewers. The show boasts a massive fan following, with viewers hooked on its storyline and eagerly awaiting twists.

A new promo for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin offers a glimpse into the upcoming twists of the show.

Ishaan’s heart-wrenching confession:

A few hours ago, StarPlus released a new promo for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official social media handle. In the promo, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is depicted imagining Ishaan (Shakti Arora) in her daily life routine.

From enjoying a bike ride to sharing a cup of tea, Savi's imagination paints a picture-perfect scenario of life with Ishaan. As she cautiously opens the door, her eyes widen in disbelief upon coming face to face with Ishaan standing on her doorstep. With hope in her eyes, Savi eagerly awaits what she believes to be a confession of love from Ishaan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In a heart-wrenching confession, Ishaan reveals that he is the reason behind her family’s death, leaving Savi shocked and speechless. Her world falls apart as Ishaan confesses his involvement in the tragedy that took her family's lives.

Advertisement

The current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shikha secretly sets up a bed for Chinmay in servant Jeetu's room and asks him to keep it quiet. Meanwhile, Savi finds interesting things in Chinmay's bag, making her wonder about his motives.

Preparations for a Ram Navami play take place with Anvi making her directorial debut. Savi accidentally suggests Ishaan for the role of Sri Ram. Tensions arise with Chinmay’s arrival in college which leads to a confrontation with Ishaan.

During the play's opening, Savi sets up a meeting between Imlie and Surya, leading to playful interactions. As the play goes on, Reeva's feelings for Ishaan make her stumble over her lines. Savi steps in to help, ending with a surprising moment as she puts a garland on Ishaan onstage. Later, Savi feels guilty and confused about her feelings for her husband, causing her to think deeply.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar attends Udaariyaan co-actor Chetna Singh's wedding; pose for happy PICS