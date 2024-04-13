Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is listed as one of the top-rated shows running on TV these days. It is constantly captivating the viewers with its compelling twists. The show is currently in its first generational leap with Savi, Ishaan and Reva in focus. In the coming episode, audiences will witness high-end drama when Savi learns about Shikha secretly meeting Chinmayi. She will go on to help the two in her own way.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh as Savi, Ishaan and Reva respectively.

Savi to help Shikha and Chinmayi?

The latest turn in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will unfold Shikha and her husband Chinmayi’s mysterious chapter. Shikha will miss Chinmayi during all major occasions. She feels lonely in the Bhonsale house.

It comes to the forefront that Yashwant hates his son Chinmayi. He ousts him from the house and does not want to see his face. When Surekha expresses her desire to bring back Chinmayi, Yashwant gets angry at her and remains adamant about his decision. He makes sure that Chinmayi doesn’t return to their home and lives.

Here’s a highlight from a recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Now, without telling anyone, Shikha will go to meet Chinmayi. She tries to keep it a secret from the family. However, Savi starts doubting after seeing Shikha behave strangely. She decides to find out the person whom Shikha went to meet secretly. It will be interesting to see how Savi comes to Shikha and Chinmayi’s aid after learning the truth.

The latest episodes of the show depicted Savi and Ishaan performing Gudi Padwa rituals together. Post the ceremony, Savi tries to convey her feelings to Ishaan as she has developed a soft corner for him. She hesitantly gets a gift for him. But Ishaan doesn’t appreciate Savi’s efforts and goes on to redirect her focus to her studies. He condemns her for prioritizing rituals over her dreams, leaving Savi heartbroken.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

