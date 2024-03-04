Aman Gupta, the charismatic Shark Tank India judge is undoubtedly one of the favorite Sharks of the audience. He has established himself as a business mogul and is helping several start-ups on their journey to success. Besides being a highly regarded entrepreneur, Aman Gupta enjoys immense popularity for his charming personality and humor. If you are a fan of the OG Shark and are always curios to know more about him, then you’re at the right place.

In this article, we take a look at the Shark Tank India 3 judge’s collection of cars. He is a proud owner of 3 luxury vehicles that are a dream to own for many autoheads.

Aman Gupta’s collection of cars

Beyond the boardroom, Aman Gupta's passion for luxury extended to his impressive car collection, a reflection of his success and refined taste. Among his prized possessions are three remarkable luxury vehicles, each representing a pinnacle of automotive excellence.

BMW 7-Series: The crown jewel of Aman Gupta's car collection is the BMW 7-Series, a full-size luxury sedan that epitomises opulence and performance. Aman's 740Li M Sport Edition, adorned in sophistication, boasts a price tag of approximately INR 1.45 crores in India. The 7 Series isn't just a mode of transportation for Aman; it is a symbol of his accomplishments and a testament to his uncompromising standards.

BMW X1: For more adventurous rides, Aman turned to the BMW X1, a dynamic 5-seater SUV that seamlessly blended style with functionality. With a price range of INR 40 to 55 lakhs in India, a sleek design and powerful performance, the X1 resonates with his dynamic lifestyle.

Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class: This mid-size SUV that fused coupe-style aesthetics with SUV prowess, completed Aman Gupta's collection of luxury cars. Priced between INR 96.40 lakhs to 1.15 crores, this 5-seater marvel symbolized Aman's flair for embracing the best of both worlds – elegance and power.

What type of cars does Aman Gupta like?

In an interview with Cardekho, the Shark Tank India 3 judge shared that he likes sporty cars and it's the style of the car that attracts him the most. He also shared that he likes how fast a sports car goes and he enjoyed going at full throttle at Germany's Autobahn.

Advertisement

In the same interview, the Shark also shared that he wants to own a Ferrari because it looks cool.

Aman Gupta's car collection is more than a display of wealth; it is a testament to his journey of reaching the pinnacle of success. It is the entrepreneur's hard work, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence that define his business ventures.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Insights from Vineeta Singh and Radhika Gupta on strategies and negotiations