Happy Birthday Aman Gupta: Check out Shark Tank India 3 judge’s expensive car collection
Curios about which luxury cars found their place in Shark Tank India 3 judge Aman Gupta's garage? Check out his collection of luxury cars here.
Aman Gupta, the charismatic Shark Tank India judge is undoubtedly one of the favorite Sharks of the audience. He has established himself as a business mogul and is helping several start-ups on their journey to success. Besides being a highly regarded entrepreneur, Aman Gupta enjoys immense popularity for his charming personality and humor. If you are a fan of the OG Shark and are always curios to know more about him, then you’re at the right place.
In this article, we take a look at the Shark Tank India 3 judge’s collection of cars. He is a proud owner of 3 luxury vehicles that are a dream to own for many autoheads.
Aman Gupta’s collection of cars
Beyond the boardroom, Aman Gupta's passion for luxury extended to his impressive car collection, a reflection of his success and refined taste. Among his prized possessions are three remarkable luxury vehicles, each representing a pinnacle of automotive excellence.
- BMW 7-Series: The crown jewel of Aman Gupta's car collection is the BMW 7-Series, a full-size luxury sedan that epitomises opulence and performance. Aman's 740Li M Sport Edition, adorned in sophistication, boasts a price tag of approximately INR 1.45 crores in India. The 7 Series isn't just a mode of transportation for Aman; it is a symbol of his accomplishments and a testament to his uncompromising standards.
- BMW X1: For more adventurous rides, Aman turned to the BMW X1, a dynamic 5-seater SUV that seamlessly blended style with functionality. With a price range of INR 40 to 55 lakhs in India, a sleek design and powerful performance, the X1 resonates with his dynamic lifestyle.
- Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class: This mid-size SUV that fused coupe-style aesthetics with SUV prowess, completed Aman Gupta's collection of luxury cars. Priced between INR 96.40 lakhs to 1.15 crores, this 5-seater marvel symbolized Aman's flair for embracing the best of both worlds – elegance and power.
What type of cars does Aman Gupta like?
In an interview with Cardekho, the Shark Tank India 3 judge shared that he likes sporty cars and it's the style of the car that attracts him the most. He also shared that he likes how fast a sports car goes and he enjoyed going at full throttle at Germany's Autobahn.
In the same interview, the Shark also shared that he wants to own a Ferrari because it looks cool.
Aman Gupta's car collection is more than a display of wealth; it is a testament to his journey of reaching the pinnacle of success. It is the entrepreneur's hard work, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence that define his business ventures.
