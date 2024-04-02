It’s the birthday of the King of Comedy, Kapil Sharma. The person who never fails to light up the room with his sense of humor turns a year older today. On his birthday, Sunil Grover who reunited with him on stage for The Great Indian Kapil Show posted a heartwarming wish that delighted the netizens. Besides Grover, his fellow star Archana Puran Singh also sent out a special birthday wish for him.

Sunil Grover wishes Kapil Sharma on his birthday

Sunil Grover was one of the first celebrities to wish the comedian actor on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai ;) Lots of love." He also posted an animated picture of him and Kapil Sharma along with the wish.

Check out Sunil Grover's wish for Kapil Sharma here:

Sunil Grover's wish for Sharma delighted the netizens as it shows they have put their feud in the past and are ready to move on. For the unversed, in 2017, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover got into a fight on their journey from Australia to India. Kapil was reported to have been under the influence during the altercation and hit Sunil. Soon after, Sunil parted ways with Kapil and left The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

Reacting to Grover's post, one user wrote, "this duo is amazing and powerful, happy birthday, Kapil bhai!" Another wrote, "Wonderful to see you both together." "The collab we never expected, happy to see this one," dropped another netizen.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's reunion

Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur for the Netflix show. It premiered on 30th March 2024 and new episodes will air at 8 PM every Saturday. Besides the team's debut on the OTT platform, it was Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's reunion that created a lot of buzz.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Looking back at his impressive journey from stand-up comedian to comedy show host