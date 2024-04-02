Kapil Sharma became a household name because of his ability to make everyone laugh. His lively persona, sense of humor, hilarious on-stage presence, and dedication to his work have made him a celebrated comedian. So, as Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday today, let us revisit the initial journey of his career and comedy journey.

Kapil Sharma’s win at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma moved to Mumbai hoping to become a singer but emerged as a comedy genius in the industry. His stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Show (2007) earned him significant recognition. It was the show's third season in which Kapil emerged as the winner, and his friend from Punjab, Chandan Prabhakar, was the runner-up.

Well, do you know an interesting fact behind Kapil’s participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge? Initially, he was rejected when he auditioned for the show in Amritsar, But instead of accepting the failure, Kapil decided to try one more time. Later, he gave the audition in Delhi and eventually was selected.

Kapil Sharma’s stint in Comedy Circus and career as host

After The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Kapil Sharma was seen on the popular show Comedy Circus. Featuring a battle of comedy gigs and the grueling battle of supremacy, the show had Archana Puran Singh as the host. Several personalities joined her in every season as hosts. Here, Kapil Sharma went on to win six installments. Further, we saw him hosting the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and another comedy show, Chhote Miyan.

Kapil Sharma launched Comedy Nights With Kapil

Are you wondering when and how Kapil Sharma went on to become a household name and a well-known celebrity? Here’s something that will help. With the launch of his own comedy show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil, the comedian turned into a comedy genius. Featuring celebrity guests, the show was based on a talk show format but also introduced fictional characters who landed jokes and acted in a comedic way.

Comedy Nights with Kapil turned out to be a hit venture for Kapil Sharma, and it ran for almost three years. It had Navjot Singh Sidhu, who added more fun and entertainment with his poetic lines and infectious laughter.

Kapil Sharma’s new show

After comedy nights with Kapil, the popular comedian moved to another channel and started a new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show. It opened up to positive response from the viewers and was quite identical to his former show. Initially, Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared as the permanent guest on the show but was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma’s debut in film

With the 2015 released comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil Sharma landed his Bollywood debut. Directed by Abbas Mustan, The movie has four actresses Elli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Sai Lokur, opposite the comedian. Although it opened up to mixed reviews, its performance at the box office was quite decent.

Kapil Sharma went on to do another movie, Firangi. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra and produced by Kapil himself, it is a period drama film set in the year 1920. In the movie, Sharma plays the role of an uneducated, jobless young man who aspires to join the police force. Besides him, Firangi stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in significant roles.

Last year, Kapil was featured in the Nandita Das-directed Zwigato. The film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was released theatrically in March 2023. Sharma plays a food delivery agent in the movie. Not only this, Kapil Sharma also appeared in the recently released film Crew. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the movie has the comedian opposite Tabu.

Kapil Sharma’s recent show

Currently, Kapil Sharma is making headlines as he launched a new show on the global platform Netflix. Titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, it marks his first collaboration with Sunil Grover following their feud. With his gang of comedians, including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, the show had its first episode released on 30th March 2024. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were the guests for the opening episode.

So, Kapil Sharma has not always been at the place where he is now. The comedian kickstarted his career years back and even hosted several award shows. Meanwhile, he also experimented with doing films and steadily rose to fame. Hailing from Punjab, Kapil Sharma has earned immense stardom in the entertainment industry. In fact, besides being a versatile comedian, he has earned praise for his singing talent and acting skills.

This is how Kapil Sharma gained mainstream recognition in the industry. He enjoys a huge fan following and continues to win the hearts of the audience with his witty presence of mind.

Pinkvilla wishes Kapil Sharma a very happy and healthy birthday!

