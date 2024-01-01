Harshad Chopda sends his New Year greetings in style, treats fans with dashing PICS from London

2023 has finally wrapped up and now everyone is caught up in the excitement of welcoming 2024. Social media is buzzing with celebrities sharing snippets of their epic parties and sending out heartfelt wishes for the new year.

One of the most adored actors in the television industry, Harshad Chopda, hopped onto the social media bandwagon to extend his greetings to his fans. He delighted them by sharing some stunning pictures from his recent escapade to London, where he flaunted his stylish outfits.

Harshad Chopda wishes fans new year

Harshad Chopda took to social media to upload a series of pictures from his recent trip to London. Uploading the pictures, he wished fans a happy new year. His caption reads, “Pick one. I wish I had posted them earlier. I am glad I am posting them now. P.s- wishing lots of luck, health and prosperity for 2024 P.s.s- I pick both #happynewyear”

Check out the picture here:

Harshad Chopda’s London look

Harshad Chopda's outfit for his London trip was stylish and well-coordinated. He wore a black tee shirt paired with a long coat, creating a sophisticated and trendy look. To add a pop of color and unique flair, he accessorized the outfit with a red beret cap and a multicolor muffler around his neck.

The choice of black shades further contributed to the overall chic and fashionable appearance. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's attention to detail in styling made his outfit stand out.

The actor posed across several famous tourist spots in London in his stylish avatar. In another picture, the actor flaunted a blue muffler.

Reaction of netizens

Television actor Sehban Azim replied to Harshad Chopda in the comment section as he wrote, "I pick all my friend! @harshad_chopda"

A fan of the actor commented, "I can’t pick one. I pick all. Thank you for the New year wishes, wishing you a new year full of love, happiness and success! Ps.- Please don’t go back to your favourite hibernation era. Come back soon."

Others also joined the comment section to wish their favorite celebrity on the occasion of the new year.

