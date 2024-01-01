EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rinku Dhawan opens up about bond with Bigg Boss 17 contestants Munawar, Ankita, and others

Rinku Dhawan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house last night (Dec 31). Her journey was cut short as she was one of the nominated contestants for this week. With her, contestant Neil Bhatt got evicted as it was a double elimination. Now, the eliminated contestant in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla spoke about her bond with other contestants.

Rinku Dhawan on her bond with other contestants

Talking about Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan shared, “Unhone Bigg Boss platform ki bohot disrespect kii thi which was not acceptable by me. Mein barbar unhe call out kar rahi thi us cheez ke liye. So, obviously Anurag ko mei nahi pasand aayi. (He has disrespected the Bigg Boss platform. I have called him out several times for this. So, obviously he didn’t like me.)”

Talking about another Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Munawar Faruqui, she shared that he keeps jumping from one relationship to another. Further, she added, “By the way, Anurag has the same problem.”

Watch Rinku Dhawan's video here:

Isha Malviya who was the captain of the Bigg Boss 17 house for a while took many unfair decisions during her captaincy. Talking about this, Rinku Dhawan said, “Isha ne jo cheating hone dii as the captain of the house toh yahi tha na ki bhaiya, ye hi (aims at herself) target hain. Inka naam lao.”

She also spoke about Mannara Chopra and her nature. “Wo definitely bohot badha attention seeker hain. Wo ek tarafa dosti karti hain, par wo genuine karti hain. Par wo dosti mujhe nibhani hain. Wo nahi nibhayegi kyunki use bas wo dosti chahiye. Phir toh koi rishta ayese nahi chalta (She is an attention seeker. She usually forges one-sided friendship, but they are genuine. But I have to keep the friendship. No relationship works like that),” shared the eliminated contestant.

Rinku concluded with a message for contestant Ankita Lokhande. She said, “Strong ho, real bano. (You are strong, get real).”

With Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt out of the house, other nominated contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are on the safe side.

