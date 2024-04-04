Here's how Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly is preparing for her birthday celebrations; check PICS

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly headed to Goa in anticipation of her birthday celebrations with her family. It appears that she is opting for a small gathering with her close ones. Her birthday falls on April 5th, and she urged her fans to refrain from sending costly presents.

Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration plans

Rupali Ganguly has already started preparing, as she will be celebrating her 47th birthday on April 5th, 2024. Mentioning her plans for the celebration, she has already landed in Goa a few hours back with her family, where she seems to be spending some personal time away from her work.

The Anupamaa actress shared a string of pictures followed by a video as she boarded the flight to Goa ahead of her birthday. In the first picture, which she shared, she mentioned "travels," where she was in the car along with her little munchkins. This was followed by another picture with her son when she boarded the flight, where she wrote, "Flight mode on."

Later, in the following post, she was seen chilling with her son, as though she couldn't hold her excitement about reaching there and spending quality time with her family. Thereafter, she shared a video from the streets of Goa while enjoying her ride to the hotel along with her son and husband. She captioned the video, "Goaaaaaa."

Later, in her next video, she showcased her comfortable residence in Goa for the next few days, captioning it '#itsmybirthday.' The whole string of pictures gave her fans a quick sneak peek into her birthday celebration plans.

Moreover, the actress is a family-centric woman who is frequently seen going on vacations with her family. Also, she had already mentioned in many previous interviews how much she loves to spend time with her family and how she runs back home right after her shooting to be with her kid.

Rupali’s special wish to her fans

Rupali, who will be celebrating her birthday in Goa with her family, recently made a heartfelt request to her fans. Instead of sending her gifts, she asked them to consider donating to an animal NGO or sponsoring dog feed in their or her son's name. She emphasized that she values blessings over expensive gifts. Additionally, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress expressed her appreciation for handwritten letters and handmade cards, as they hold a special place in her heart.

