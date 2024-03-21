Rajesh Kumar reveals getting good film offers after gaining weight; ‘Looked more mature’

Rajesh Kumar is largely remembered for the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Though the actor has outdone himself in other shows also, his character of Rosesh is embedded in the hearts of the audience. Rajesh took a sabbatical from TV to establish a connection with his roots and to try out web space as well as films. In a recent interaction with Etimes, he talked about how he started getting good roles, hoping for a deserving end to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and what is missing on TV these days.

Rajesh Kumar says he got good offers only after gaining weight

Rajesh Kumar opened up on bringing a change in his look and how it led to more offers from mediums other than TV. He said that taking a break from TV made him do so many good films and web shows. “The funny part is in the last 25 years, I have hardly done two Hindi films, but in the last year, I have featured in four Hindi films. And the irony is that after gaining weight, I got good offers in films,” added the Kota Factory 2 actor. He also admitted putting on weight purposely because the character of Rosesh was ‘etched’ in the memories of viewers.

Furthermore, Rajesh spoke on the popularity that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gained with its rerun. He stated, “Today there is a market for all kinds of comedy shows. Sarabhai was way ahead of its time and when it was aired, slapstick comedy was a hit. Even the second season which came on OTT was ahead of its time and couldn’t do well. The show and its writing are timeless. However, I would want a proper finale to it.”

Rajesh Kumar on present scenario in television industry

Rajesh Kumar shared that he misses satirical shows like Office Office these days as such writing is now fading. He opined that though TV has progressed as a medium, the storylines have regressed. The 49-year-old actor said he does not intend to come back on TV as he does not want to do the kind of work he is getting offers for.

Reflecting on the lesson he learnt after facing financial stringency in life and going bankrupt, Rajesh quoted, “I learned a lot about the importance of survival and that I should not only think about myself but also for people attached to me.”

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rajesh Kumar has been part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Neeli Chhatri Waale and Yeh Meri Family. He appeared last in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

