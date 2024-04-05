Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly gets hilariously sweet birthday wishes from husband Ashwin and brother Vijay; PICS

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reposted the sweetest birthday wishes she received from her husband Ashwin K Verma and brother Vijay Ganguly. The actor’s husband mentioned her as a supportive partner while her brother Vijay appreciated her for being the best sibling. Rupali celebrated her 47th birthday with her family in Goa.

Heartwarming birthday wishes from Rupali’s husband and brother

Today, our superstar of the top fictional series Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 47th birthday, and to make it even more special her family left no stone unturned. Rupali’s husband Ashwin dropped a hilarious post on her birthday where he talked about his wife’s importance in his life. Elaborating their relationship more vividly he wrote, “Happy Birthday Babes! Thanks for making my life a roller coaster/Jurassic Park ride! Life without you is food without salt and spice!” This adorable post for his lovely wife once again shows that they share a strong bond. Their marriage has come a long way and Rupali is the essence of his husband’s life. The caption was accompanied by a cozy picture of the couple showing the warmth in their relationship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her brother Vijay Ganguly also dropped a cute birthday wish and it shows the two of them share an unbreakable sibling bond. In his birthday post for the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai actress, Vijay shared a string of pictures from their childhood to middle age highlighting all the wonderful moments they have shared, and the compilation of the pictures came with a draft of recognition where he described how the actress has contributed as a sibling in his life. Penning it down he wrote, “Paida hone ke liye thank you! (Thank you for taking birth) Thank you for being the pillar, strength, guide, support, inspiration, and always making me and all of us proud! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rupaliganguly More power to you! love you!” He also mentioned how proud he is of her sister for everything that she does.

Reposting his brother’s post on her Instagram feed she described her everlasting love for him. As she penned down her feelings for him, “You will always be my first child … I love u.”

How is Rupali Ganguly celebrating her birthday?

The Anupamaa actress had recently reposted her cake-cutting video on Instagram, which was initially shared by her husband where she was seen surrounded by all the love and warmth of her family in Goa. Captioning the video, he wrote “3 generations,” as in the video the actress is seen celebrating her birthday in Goa along with her mother, husband and her little munchkin. In the video, the 47-year-old actress seemed to be enjoying the intimate gathering of her loved ones.

ALSO READ: How Anupamaa's cast and crew wished lead star Rupali Ganguly on her 47th birthday