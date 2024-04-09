Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly dazzles in red at Rajan Shahi's Iftar party with Yeh Roshta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi; Watch

Rajan Shahi’s Iftar party was a star-studded one as it was graced by several of our popular TV celebrities. The party saw Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly in attendance, where the actress reunited with her co-star Shivangi Joshi. The two of them looked gorgeous at the party as Rupali was dazzling in red while Shivangi wore white.

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly reunites with Shivangi Joshi

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Shivangi Joshi posed for the paps at producer Rajan Shahi’s Iftar party. They also got pictures clicked with his wife Deepa Shahi. The actress dazzled in a cotton red sharara while Shivangi wore a white anarkali kurta with pants.

In the video, the four of them were seen enjoying each other's company as they got into a fun banter session with each other. When a cute doggo them, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, “Iski bhi favorite hun na main aa ja (I’m his favorite too, come on!),” followed by Rupali calling out its name ‘Coffee.’ When Coffee came running towards Rupali, Shivangi replied, “Acha nhi iski aap favorite ho (Alright so you are it’s favorite).”

Later in the video, Shivangi AKA Naira’s on-screen father, Karan Mehra, joined them to get their pictures clicked. In the next video, the Anupamaa actress was seen posing with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s newest members Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla at the party.

Undoubtedly, the 47-year-old actress seemed to be the producer’s dearest star, as a special cake-cutting ceremony in honor of Rupali’s birthday was also organized at the Iftar party. Th actress rang in her birthday on 5th April.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Undoubtedly, Rupali is a hard-core dog lover as she asked her fans to donate some money to an animal charity or to sponsor a dog’s meal if they want to give something to her on her birthday. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress returned to her work after spending a short vacation with her family in Goa.

